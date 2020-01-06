Services
Lady Lake, FL - Eleanor Raica Simmons was born on March 12, 1924 in Manhattan, New York. Eleanor and her husband Floyd moved to The Villages, (Then Orange Blossom Gardens) in August 1989. Their house was the very first one built in the new section Village Del Mar.

She is pre-deceased by husband Floyd L. Simmons and sons Raymond, Neil and daughter Elizabeth. She is survived by her sons Alan and Paul, her daughter Frances and 9 grandchildren.

Eleanor was a U.S. Marine who served in World War II, belonged to American Legion Post 347. She was President of the Hungarian American Club, and founder of the first Art League. She was a painter and an avid reader of history. Prior to the Marine Corps, both Eleanor and Floyd worked at Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor and Best & Co. They married in 1945 and lived in Stuyvesant Town, until 1957 when they moved to Maywood, New Jersey and attended nearby parish Our Lady Queen of Peace. Later Eleanor worshiped at St. Timothy's Catholic Church and was involved with the women's guild.

A Mass will be offered on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Florida with a burial following at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneral Home.com
