Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
- - Eleanor Rita. After a long and joy filled life, Eleanor "Rita" Descalzi peacefully left this world on April 9. Rita was born on February 5, 1920 in Hoboken, NJ and raised in Chiavari, Italy, a city with fond memories for her on the Italian Riviera. At 16, she returned to the United States, residing in Union City before moving to Lyndhurst. She was a woman of many talents. She was an outstanding cook who was known for her sumptuous meals that were faithful recreations of the delicious fare of her native Ligurian region. She was a dressmaker, a moniker that does little justice for she had a designer's flare for her work and created many outfits for friends and family that seemed perfect for them. Most importantly, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who valued family above all. She was a woman of deep faith and we are sure she is with John, her beloved husband who predeceased her, in the company of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Eleanor was a devoted wife to John and loving mother to Angela Mancini (Gene), David (Elyse), Lisa Granito (Edward), loving grandmother to Marc Buttacavoli (Marybeth), Joseph Buttacavoli (Danielle), Jonna Meyers (Michael), John and Leia, loving great grandmother to Ava, Emma, Grace, Anna, Matthew, John and Byron. The family would like to thank all the caregivers and priests who attended so faithfully to Rita's physical and spiritual needs. Funeral Saturday 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM Sacred Heart R.C. Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Friday 4-8PM. Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
