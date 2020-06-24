Eleanor Steuven



Ridgefield - Eleanor Steuven, 85, a lifelong resident of Ridgefield, NJ died unexpectedly June 17 at her home. Steuven, a longtime member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Ridgefield, loved horses, owned several, and was passionate about riding them. She also deeply enjoyed traveling with family and friends, spending years crisscrossing the United States visiting the nation's national parks. Born November 17, 1934, Steuven was a graduate of Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, NJ and a graduate of BCC and Mandell College. She worked as a medical assistant for a local physician her entire career and was pre-deceased by her parents, Martha and Hugo. Steuven leaves behind a devoted cousin, a loving extended family, and many friends. The family is planning a private memorial service when practicable.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store