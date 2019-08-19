|
Eleanor Szemborski
Paterson - Eleanor Szemborski, 93, was born September 30, 1925 in Paterson, New Jersey and died on August 11, 2019 in Purcellville, Virginia. She attended St. Stephen Grade School, Nazareth Academy in Philadelphia and graduated from St. John High School in 1942. She attended Sherwood Business School, Paterson State College and Montclair State College. In 1945 she entered the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, St. Joseph's Province in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and taught in private and parochial schools for 14 years. She was dispensed from her vows in 1965 due to health and taught in grade schools for the Paterson Board of Education for 34 years until her retirement in 1999. She received a master's degree in Education from William Paterson University and a doctorate from Fordham University, New York. She was the Director of Religious Education for six years at St. Brendan Parish, Clifton, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents Jerome and Wladyslawa (née Pichala) and her three brothers Henry, Stanley and Rev. Chester SDB and her niece, Virginia Szemborski. She is survived by nieces, Dolores Szemborski and Joanne Henning DDS as well as nephews, Henry Szemborski and VADM Stanley Szemborski (USN Ret.), by nine great nieces and nephews and 24 great, great nieces and nephews.
Her last wish was to write a Litany of Gratitude: I am grateful to God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit for Faith, Life, Love and Redemption; to Mary Mother of God, St. Joseph and my Guardian Angel for faithful protection; to the Holy Catholic Church for the Sacraments and spiritual guidance; to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for many years of spiritual companionship; to my parents for life, Faith and nurturing; to my brothers for moral and spiritual support; to my nieces for caring; to my nephew Henry for being a great help in my later years and especially to my nephew Stanley and his wife BJ for providing a final harbor for this little ship; to my many unnamed friends, priests, physicians, professors and students. Thank you all for enriching my life and turning it into a Heaven on Earth. I will love and pray for you forever.
Viewing will be Friday, August 23 from 5pm to 7pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton, NJ 07011. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9am Saturday, August 24 at Saint Stephen's Church in Paterson with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth 310 North River Rd, Des Plaines IL 60016 or the Carmelite Monastery 27601 Highway 1, Carmel CA 93923. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.