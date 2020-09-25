1/
Eleanor Towers
1930 - 2020
Totowa - Towers, Eleanor, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on September 24, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, in 1930, she was the only child of Matilda and Joseph Rebori. Her marriage in 1950 to George Towers (1927-1988) brought her to New Jersey where she spent the rest of her life. A long-time resident of Totowa, she was active in local politics, designed displays at Sterns in Willowbrook, and co-owned a specialty children's boutique with her daughter-in-law Wendy. Her final years were spent in Sussex county, in close proximity to many family members, where she was active in her church and many senior citizens clubs. She enjoyed her garden, traveling, and most of all, time spent with her family. Leaving behind to cherish many memories of crazy antics and happy occasions are her children: son Chris and his wife Anne, daughter Karen and her husband Peter, son Mark and his wife Wendy, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of the arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
