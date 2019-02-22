|
|
Eleanor Van Tassel
Ringwood - Eleanor Van Tassel (nee Brustlin), 93, of Ringwood passed away on February 20, 2019. She was born in Paterson and retired as a Supervisor in the School Cafeteria for Ringwood Public Schools. Devoted wife of the late Roy Van Tassel. Beloved mother of Roy Jr. and his wife Lorraine, Thomas F. and his wife Donna, Bruce and his wife Laura Van Tassel and Cynthia and her husband Carl Carlson. Loving grandmother of Roy III, David and his wife Jennifer, Thomas F., Jr. and his wife Lori, Vincent A. and his wife Ashley Van Tassel, Tracy E. and her husband Matthew Smoker and Bruce J. Van Tassel and great grandmother of Victoria, David, Abigail, Grace, Jaxon and Chase Van Tassel and Jillian and Sebastian Smoker. Dear sister of the late Pauline DeGraw. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2-7 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Monday at 10 AM followed by interment at Midvale Cemetery in Wanaque. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com