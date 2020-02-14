|
Eleanora Palmitessa
Cliffside Park - Eleanora Palmitessa (nee Iovenitti), 92, of Cliffside Park, NJ, died at the Harborage Nursing Home on Wednesday February 12, 2020. Eleanora was a lifelong resident of Cliffside Park, NJ. She was a homemaker. Prior to her marriage she worked for National City Bank in Manhattan. Eleanora was a member of the Woman's Guild of the Grantwood Congregational Church for many years. She also spent some time volunteering at the Mother Teresa Soup Kitchen in Newark, NJ. Her great passion was cooking, and baking and she always shaped that talent with grateful family and friends. She was predeceased by her most beloved husband Hugo Palmitessa the owner of Grantwood Pharmacy. She is also survived by her loving daughter Judith Palmitessa of Fort Lee, NJ; loving son and daughter-in-law the Drs James and Gabriela Palmitessa and her two beautiful grandsons Lukas & Alexander of Kalamazoo, MI. She is survived by her sisters Grace Ceragno of Venice, FL, Beatrice Hammalian Barbieri of Fort Lee and Barbara DeCicco of River Vale and predeceased by her sister Fay Navratil. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who will greatly miss their "Aunt Honey". Visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Monday Feb. 17 from 4-8 PM with a service at 7 PM. Funeral will depart McCorry Brothers on Tuesday at 10:45AM for a Committal Service at George Washington Park, Paramus NJ, at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in Eleanora's Memory to either/or: , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis TN, 38105, or American Diabetes Assoc. P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215, would be appreciated.