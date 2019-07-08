|
Eleanore Galasso
2/17/1944 - 7/08/2012
My Dearest Eleanore,
As We Enter The Seventh Year Of That Awful Day When You Went Home To Be With Our Dear Lord To Be Free Of Your Pain Of Your Terrible Illness. We Know That You Are Resting In Our Dear Lords Arms, But Loosing You Was So Very Devistating To All Those Who Loved You. We All Miss You And Pray For You Every Day, Because We All Know That You Are Our Angel In Heaven And You Are Watching Over Us And Keeping Us Safe. The Words "Missing You" Get's Larger Every Year That Passes And We Know That You Can Hear And See Everything That We Say And Do.
Please Continue To Watch Over And Guide Us And Keep Us Safe.
You Are Loved And Will Never Be
Forgotten, You Will Be Missed Forever.
Until We Are Together Again In Heaven,
Your Loving Husband And Your Sons
Michael, Joseph & Raymond