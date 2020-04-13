|
Elena Alvarez
Hackensack - Elena Alvarez, 73, lifelong resident of Hackensack, NJ, passed away at Hackensack University Medical Center, after fighting a long battle against the corona virus, on April 3, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1946 in Lima, Peru to Delia Barahona and Pedro Alvarez.
Beloved sister to Willy Pedro Alvarez, Aurora Alvarez -Torres, Teresa Bardellini-Alvarez, and Rosa Quiroz-Alvarez. Beloved Aunt to Allyson Bardellini-Ditillio, Claudia Bardellini-Grassi, Fiorella Bardellini, Belissa Barra, Leonel Gonzalo Barra, Diego Alvarez, Gabriela Alvarez, Rolando Quiroz, Patricia Quiroz, and Jaqueline Quiroz.
Elena will forever be remembered for her pleasant smile and a zest for life. She made friends wherever she chose to be. She loved reading, listening to music, playing cards and bingo with friends and enjoyed life. Perhaps more than anything else, "Tia Elena" always loved to laugh and make others laugh - both family and friends - of which she had many. She always enjoyed hearing about the endeavors and successes of her nieces and nephews, and absolutely loved being at family gatherings through the years. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days in Hackensack University Medical Center. Your devoted family will ALWAYS miss you, thank you, and love you!
Due to the current restrictions the funeral services were private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.