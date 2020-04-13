Resources
More Obituaries for Elena Alvarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elena Alvarez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elena Alvarez Obituary
Elena Alvarez

Hackensack - Elena Alvarez, 73, lifelong resident of Hackensack, NJ, passed away at Hackensack University Medical Center, after fighting a long battle against the corona virus, on April 3, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1946 in Lima, Peru to Delia Barahona and Pedro Alvarez.

Beloved sister to Willy Pedro Alvarez, Aurora Alvarez -Torres, Teresa Bardellini-Alvarez, and Rosa Quiroz-Alvarez. Beloved Aunt to Allyson Bardellini-Ditillio, Claudia Bardellini-Grassi, Fiorella Bardellini, Belissa Barra, Leonel Gonzalo Barra, Diego Alvarez, Gabriela Alvarez, Rolando Quiroz, Patricia Quiroz, and Jaqueline Quiroz.

Elena will forever be remembered for her pleasant smile and a zest for life. She made friends wherever she chose to be. She loved reading, listening to music, playing cards and bingo with friends and enjoyed life. Perhaps more than anything else, "Tia Elena" always loved to laugh and make others laugh - both family and friends - of which she had many. She always enjoyed hearing about the endeavors and successes of her nieces and nephews, and absolutely loved being at family gatherings through the years. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days in Hackensack University Medical Center. Your devoted family will ALWAYS miss you, thank you, and love you!

Due to the current restrictions the funeral services were private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -