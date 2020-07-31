1/
Elena D'Oronzo
Elena D'Oronzo

Clifton - Elena D'Oronzo, age 78, of Clifton, formerly of Rutherford, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Edmund and Olga (Salmeri) D'Oronzo. Although Elena's residence was in Clifton, she always considered Rutherford her home. Elena was very active in her youth, commuting to NYC where she was employed as a administrative assistant for Ogilvy and Mather a Public Relations firm for almost 30 years. She often enjoying New York life with her friends and family. She especially enjoyed family gatherings where she could catch up on family affairs. As a season Ticket holder for the Islanders, she hardly missed a game.

Her nephew Joseph Juliano Jr. was incredibly special to her along with her beloved great nieces, Alexandra, and Nicolette whom she cared for when they were little. She also leaves her devoted sister and friend Jeanette Juliano.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend an 11:00am Memorial Mass of Christian Liturgy in The Church of St. Mary, 91 Home Avenue Rutherford, on Wednesday August 5th, following to Hillside Cemetery where she will be placed at rest with her mother, Olga.

Arrangements were made under the direction of the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home,19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. (calhounmania.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Guest Book sponsored by Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home

