Elena M. Thomsen
Park Ridge - Elena M. Thomsen, 74, of Park Ridge, New Jersey, passed away on June 13, 2020.
She was born to parents Sidney Hoffenberg and Rose Hoffenberg, on November 25, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York.
She graduated from Forest Hills High School in 1964. Elena worked as a Jeweler in New York City.
She enjoyed Dogs, Anything with Friends, Giving to Charity, Cars, Movies, Dining Out and loved her Family.
Elena was married to Jerry Thomsen together they raised 1 child: Josh Thomsen.
Elena is survived by Josh, her grandsons James Thomsen and Reed Thomsen, her sister Phyllis and her husband Barry, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
The family has entrusted Louis Suburban Jewish Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ, with the arrangements. A Burial is scheduled for June 15, 2020 at 1 pm at Beth El Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal charity of your choice.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.