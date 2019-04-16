|
|
Elena Nicole Gregory
New Milford - Elena Gregory, New Milford, New Jersey, departed from this world on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Elena touched so many lives in uncountable ways with her beautiful smile, extraordinary sense of humor and caring heart. She could make you laugh when you believed it to be impossible. Her heart will eternally live on in all that were lucky enough to have been touched by her.
Elena is survived by her devoted parents, Janet and Anthony Gregory, her treasured aunts, Judith Small, Gina Gregory and Shirley Gregory, her beloved cousins, Anthony Edmiston and Shalyn and Eric Roda, her loving grandparents, Bruce and Loretta Gregory, her great aunt, Sister Florence Therese Sarsfield, her uncle Frankie Minjarez and her many beloved cousins.
Elena is predeceased by her adored grandmothers, Frances "Vera" Small and Concetta "Shirley"Gregory, her grandfather John "Jack" Small and her aunts Joan Sagaas and Anna Mae Sarsfield. We are forever grateful for our extended family members and friends, for whom she loved so dearly. Be free and at peace, sweet angel. We live every moment for you and love you with everything we have.
The family will receive friends and family at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on April 17, 2019, from 5-8PM. The funeral service will be private.