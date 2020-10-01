Elena "Helen" Rutz
Hillsdale - 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. Elena is survived by her dear children Fred Jr. and Larry and his wife Gina as well as her grandchildren Chelsea and Jayven. She is predeceased by her husband Fred Sr. and her siblings Tessie and Louis. Elena was a proud 50+ Year veteran of the Hillsdale Ladies Auxiliary Fire Department. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, October 6th from 2-4 & 7-9PM. A Celebration of Elena's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 7th at 11AM with interment at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hackensack, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Elena's name to the Hillsdale Fire Department, 383 Hillsdale Avenue, Hillsdale, NJ 07642 or to Autism Speaks @ AutismSpeaks.Org/Donate
