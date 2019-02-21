|
|
Elena Sarsfield
Lodi - Elena Sarsfield (nee Gualtieri), 87, of Lodi, born and raised in Brooklyn, on February 16, 2019. Before retiring she was a production line worker for Summit Graphics in Hackensack, previously working at Chipwich in Lodi and Lodi Lanes. She was also formerly a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Lodi. Predeceased by her parents Ermingardo and Caterina Gualtieri. Beloved wife of the late Patrick James Sarsfield. Devoted mother of Ellen Colonna, Stephen Sarsfield, Lydia Sheehey and husband Brian. Loving grandmother of Jason and Matthew Colonna, Casey, Kirsten, Sean and Liam Sheehey. Dear sister of Gina Burson and the late Elizabeth La Polla, Anna Ferraris, and Rudy Gualtieri. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com