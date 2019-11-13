Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Elfrieda S. Beck

Elfrieda S. Beck Obituary
Elfrieda S. Beck

Dumont and Teaneck - Elfrieda S. Beck (nee Schmidt), 101, of Dumont formerly of Teaneck passed away on November 12, 2019. She was a retired Secretary for New York University and a member of Clinton Avenue Reformed Church in Bergenfield. Devoted wife of the late John Dudas and John Beck. Beloved mother of Nancy Prigge (Edward), Susan Custance (Walter) and John Dudas (Linda). Loving grandmother of Christine Balog, Edward Prigge, John G., James and Jeffrey Dudas, Kelly Hauschen, Kimberly Hillsand Stephanie and Matthew Custance and great grandmother of Sienna and Mason Balog, Will and Maggie and Elfrieda Hills, Tucker, Katherine, Alynn and Jared Hauschen, John Arvid, Jay, Stephen and James Dudas and Andrew and Lucy Custance. Dear sister of the late Charlotte Denny, Henrietta Jud and William Schmidt. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Sunday from 1-3 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Monday at 10 AM followed by interment at Hackensack Cemetery in Hackensack. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Clinton Avenue Reformed Church, Bergenfield. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
