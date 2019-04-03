|
|
Elias Bermudez Jr.
Westwood - Elias Bermudez Jr., 60, of Westwood, NJ, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa Bermudez. Devoted father of Melissa and her husband Benito, Meghan, Erin and her husband Damian, Lauren, Michaella and Elias. Dear son of Isabel and the late Elias Bermudez. Dear brother of Iris, Lydia, Betty and Alvin. Loving grandfather of Evie and Damian Jr. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, April 5 from 2-4 and 7-9PM and Saturday, April 6 from 9AM-11AM followed by the Committal Service at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Twp. of Washington, NJ at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elias' name to support pulmonary fibrosis research at Gofundme.com/eliasbermudez.
Becker-funeralhome.com