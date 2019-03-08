|
|
Elinore May McGinnis
Teaneck - Elinore May McGinnis nee Hortsman 96 of Teaneck passed away March 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 14, 1923, she worked for the Bergen County Superintendent of Schools for many years. She volunteered at Hackensack Medical Center, Dellridge Nursing Home and Brightside Residence and was a parishioner, Eucharistic Minister and member of the Altar and Scapular Confraternity at St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota. Beloved husband of the late Thomas. She will be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, her dedicated companion and her friends at the Ridgefield Park Senior Center. The funeral will leave Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Monday morning at 9:30 for the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's RC Church at 10. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. Visiting Sunday 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Name Hospital Hospice.