Elise B. Fields
Paramus - Elise B. Fields, 91, of Paramus N.J. passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019, with her family by her side.
Elise was born and raised in New York City, attended P.S. 47 School for the Deaf and worked for Pan American World Airways for over 20 years. She loved to travel and was an avid skier, skiing internationally with her family and friends. Elise was very involved in many deaf organizations, most notably the Winter Olympic Games for the Deaf when she helped her husband coordinate the events. Elise loved to laugh and socialize with her friends, who came from all parts of the globe. She was a kind, gallant woman with the heart of a United States patriot.
After Elise retired from Pan Am, she continued to do what she loved, travel and be involved with local deaf clubs. She participated in many trips to Atlantic City with the Deaf Senior Citizens Center of Midland Park, always bringing her exuberant enjoyment of life. Elise is survived by her loving husband, Donald to whom she was married to and inseparable from for 61 years; her son, Donald Jr.; daughter-in-law, Barbara Radey; daughter, Laura Ernest; son-in-law John; and two granddaughters, Michelle Magee and husband Ryan; and Jessica Ernest.
A memorial service will follow at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the in her name.