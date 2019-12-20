|
Elise Churchill McManemin
Wyckoff - Elise Churchill McManemin, 91, of Wyckoff, N.J., passed December 5, 2019. She lived in Ridgewood, N.J. for 23 years before moving to Wyckoff, 31 years ago. Mrs. McManemin held a R.N. in Nursing. She attended Peter Brent Brigham in Boston and finished her studies at The General Hospital in Newfoundland. She spent time working at the Rockefeller Hospital, N.Y.C. and The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, N.J.
In her cherished childhood in Newfoundland, Elise spent many happy summers at the family bungalow in Topsail. She loved figure skating, hiking, berry picking on the barrens in Avondale and cross-country skiing, which she continued into retirement. She loved the beauty of nature and admired everything from the mountains to shelling on the beach and was intrigued with the cosmos . She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, sewing and knitting. She loved traveling, especially her trips to the U.K. Afternoon tea was always a highlight of her day! She was a member of The Valley Hospital Auxilary , The Wyckoff Women's Club and volunteered with the Wyckoff free medical clinic. She enjoyed playing bridge with her Waldwick and Spring Meadow friends.
Elise was known for her life of service to her family and friends, a beloved wife and mother, she was known for her quick smile and unconditional love. She is predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Joseph P. McManemin, Esq. She is survived by five children: Denise, Elise (Timothy), Christopher (Lisa), Corinne (Robert) and Suzanne (Timothy), as well as 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held January 4, 2020, 1 pm, at St. Elizabeth Church, Wyckoff, N.J.