Elise Poosikian
Demarest - Elise Poosikian, 89, from Demarest, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020. She was a remarkable woman, daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Born on March 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY, Elise was the daughter of the late Heranush (Betty) and Edward Papazian. Generosity, kindness, and the biggest smile were all hallmarks of Elise. She was totally selfless and devoted her life to family, friends, and church. Preceded in death by her loving husband Zaven, they were together for over 61 incredible years. Their marriage was the family's solid foundation. Elise was also a true artist. Graduating from Pratt Institute with a degree in Fashion Design, she applied her creative talents to all aspects of her life. Many of her beautiful paintings adorn the walls of her family. Additionally, she was known for her compassion and caring nature. It did not matter if you were a family member or a new acquaintance, her sincere interest would make you feel welcomed and loved. If you were lucky enough to be in her company, there was never a lack of food or conversation. So, it is no surprise that her practice of being a consummate host and preparing an overabundance of food for visiting friends and family, resulted in the complementary phrase, "Pulling an Elise." She was dedicated to Saint Thomas Armenian Church and an active member of the Choir and Women's Guild. Elise will be sorely missed and is survived by her brother Richard Papazian and his wife Penie, children: Christine Heinlen and her husband Rodd, Robin Kasparian and her husband Levon, and Glenn Poosikian and his wife Stacey, grandchildren: Luke, Ani, Nina, Taylor, and Devin, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Because of the pandemic, there will be a private funeral, but the family is planning a public celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elise's memory to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or online at https://www.alz.org/