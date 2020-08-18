1/
Eliza Winters
Eliza Winters

Midland Park - WINTERS, Eliza (Hopper), 98 of Midland Park, NJ on August 17, 2020. Born in Franklin Lakes and lived there until moving to Midland Park in 1996. Prior to her retirement she was an inspector for the Rag Shop in Hawthorne. Eliza attended the Franklin Lakes United Methodist Church of Franklin Lakes and was a member of the Franklin Lakes Seniors.

Eliza was the devoted wife of the late Melvin S. Winters (1994). Beloved mother of Melvin Winters and his wife Linda of Belvidere, NJ. Loving grandmother of Dawn Winters Piccirilli and her husband Tony and David Winters and his wife Sue. Great grandmother of Eliza and Rhayna. Sister of the late Bessie, Ralph, Edward and Lester.

All services were private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Eliza's memory to the Franklin Lakes United Methodist Church, 454 Pulis Ave., Franklin Lakes, NJ.

Arrangements were by Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. www.vpmemorial.com or 201-891-4770.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
