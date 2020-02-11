|
Elizabeth 'Tommie' Goodman
Elizabeth 'Tommie' Goodman passed away on December 17, 2019 at the age of 98, peacefully in her sleep. She was a true inspiration; maintaining a healthy and independent lifestyle. Originally from Paterson, she then married and raised her family in Saddle brook, lastly retiring to Whiting with her husband, Art. Tommie was very involved in the community, church, and volunteering at Deborah Hospital. She loved gardening, the beach, arts and crafts, and spending time with family. She is preceded by her husband Arthur and daughter Lauren. She is survived by her daughter Debra, son Arthur, and many loving family members. She will be deeply missed by all.