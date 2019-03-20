Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas R.C. Church
153 Washington Place
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Maguire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Maguire

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth A. Maguire Obituary
Elizabeth A. Maguire

Manchester - Elizabeth A. Maguire of Manchester, formerly of Clifton, died peacefully at home on March 18, 2019. She was 85. Born in Passaic to William and Mae Maguire, Betty was baptized at St. Nicholas Church and attended Pope Pius VII High School. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Montclair State College (now University). She spent her career in education as a teacher and guidance counselor in the Clifton public schools. Upon her retirement, Betty moved from Clifton to Manchester, where she turned volunteerism into a second career. Betty traveled extensively with friends and groups, enjoying the beauty of our National Parks, the thrills of major cities around the world, and the music and culture of her beloved Ireland. Beyond leisure travel, her most extensive miles were earned visiting family throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and Illinois. She was an integral attendee of family weddings, baptisms, birthdays, graduations and reunions. She took great pride in creating the McGuire-Maguire family tree. Betty was an active parishioner at St. John's R.C. Church in Lakehurst where she was a lector, choir member, and extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. She was season ticket-holder to the New York Giants, New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall Pirates and the Paper Mill Playhouse. Betty will be long remembered for her strong faith and devotion to family near and far. Surviving to cherish her memory are her cousins and their children, Ryan (Florence) McGuire of Lakewood, OH; Mary Ann (Tom) Myers of Cincinnati, OH; Mary McGuire of Parsippany; Marilyn McGuire of Bloomfield; Elizabeth Beer of Peoria, IL; and Goddaughter Kathleen Ciliberti of Leesburg, VA. She was predeceased by her cousins Richard McGuire, Carroll (Theresa) McGuire, Edmund McGuire, Vincent McGuire, Paul McGuire, Robert McGuire, Bill McGuire and Jean (Paul) Boyko. In the spirit of Betty's generosity to the needy, donations in her memory are requested to Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07501. (www.evasvillage.org).Visitation is Thursday, March 21, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Nicholas R.C. Church, 153 Washington Place, Passaic, on Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. For directions or to send online condolences, please see

www.olivierefuneralhome.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now