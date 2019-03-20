|
Elizabeth A. Maguire
Manchester - Elizabeth A. Maguire of Manchester, formerly of Clifton, died peacefully at home on March 18, 2019. She was 85. Born in Passaic to William and Mae Maguire, Betty was baptized at St. Nicholas Church and attended Pope Pius VII High School. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Montclair State College (now University). She spent her career in education as a teacher and guidance counselor in the Clifton public schools. Upon her retirement, Betty moved from Clifton to Manchester, where she turned volunteerism into a second career. Betty traveled extensively with friends and groups, enjoying the beauty of our National Parks, the thrills of major cities around the world, and the music and culture of her beloved Ireland. Beyond leisure travel, her most extensive miles were earned visiting family throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and Illinois. She was an integral attendee of family weddings, baptisms, birthdays, graduations and reunions. She took great pride in creating the McGuire-Maguire family tree. Betty was an active parishioner at St. John's R.C. Church in Lakehurst where she was a lector, choir member, and extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. She was season ticket-holder to the New York Giants, New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall Pirates and the Paper Mill Playhouse. Betty will be long remembered for her strong faith and devotion to family near and far. Surviving to cherish her memory are her cousins and their children, Ryan (Florence) McGuire of Lakewood, OH; Mary Ann (Tom) Myers of Cincinnati, OH; Mary McGuire of Parsippany; Marilyn McGuire of Bloomfield; Elizabeth Beer of Peoria, IL; and Goddaughter Kathleen Ciliberti of Leesburg, VA. She was predeceased by her cousins Richard McGuire, Carroll (Theresa) McGuire, Edmund McGuire, Vincent McGuire, Paul McGuire, Robert McGuire, Bill McGuire and Jean (Paul) Boyko. In the spirit of Betty's generosity to the needy, donations in her memory are requested to Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07501. (www.evasvillage.org).Visitation is Thursday, March 21, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Nicholas R.C. Church, 153 Washington Place, Passaic, on Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. For directions or to send online condolences, please see
