Elizabeth A. Ramesdorfer
Elizabeth A. Ramesdorfer

Elmwood Park - Elizabeth A. Ramesdorfer, 76, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Tuesday November 17th, 2020. Born in Paterson, she's been a lifelong resident of Elmwood Park. She was a bookkeeper for Community Blood Services in Montvale before retiring in 2017. He previous employer was Eastern Concrete Material in Elmwood Park.

Beloved wife of Charles, loving mother of William, Christina & Daniel, dear sister of Patricia.

Funeral Mass Tuesday November 24th, 2020 St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. www.patrickjconte.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Anne's R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
