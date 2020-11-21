Elizabeth A. Ramesdorfer
Elmwood Park - Elizabeth A. Ramesdorfer, 76, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Tuesday November 17th, 2020. Born in Paterson, she's been a lifelong resident of Elmwood Park. She was a bookkeeper for Community Blood Services in Montvale before retiring in 2017. He previous employer was Eastern Concrete Material in Elmwood Park.
Beloved wife of Charles, loving mother of William, Christina & Daniel, dear sister of Patricia.
Funeral Mass Tuesday November 24th, 2020 St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. www.patrickjconte.com