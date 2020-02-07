|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" A. Walters (née Brady)
Dumont - Elizabeth "Betty" A. Walters (née Brady), of Dumont, died on Friday, February 7th at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late John T. Walters. Betty loved to dance. She danced ballet, tap, and performed with the USO shows for the Kaye Gorham Review and became a Radio City Music Hall Rockette. Betty was chosen Mother of the Year in NJ in the mid-70s. She was a devoted mother to John and his wife Kate, James and his wife Diane, Mickey, Daniel, Kathleen, Steven, Andrew and his wife Karen, Joanne, the late Michael and his wife Beverly, Mark and his wife Barbara, Matthew and his wife Maureen and Scott and his wife Jackie. Betty is survived by her sister Patricia Scalise. A great joy in Betty's life were her 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Betty was born to Lorraine (née Schaffhauser and Richard Brady. She was a devoted parishioner and volunteer at St. Mary's R.C. Church.
Funeral Mass Thursday, February 13th, 11 AM St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Wednesday, February 12th, 2-4 & 7 -9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com.