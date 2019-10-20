Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Annunciation
50 West Midland Avenue
Paramus, NJ
Elizabeth Ann De "Betty" Rosa Obituary
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" De Rosa

Paramus - Elizabeth Ann "Betty" De Rosa (Wurst), 83, of Paramus, NJ passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born in Jersey City and raised in Hoboken she resided in Paramus for 56 years. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Annunciation in Paramus. An avid traveler, Betty loved animals, holidays and spending time with family and friends. Betty will be remembered best as someone who made her home everyone's home.

Beloved husband of Arthur J. De Rosa. Loving and devoted mother of Arthur P. De Rosa and wife Susan. Diana Murphy and husband Thomas and Rosemarie Richardsen and husband Marten. Cherished grandmother of Garrett Murphy, Angela Araneo and husband Giovanni, Lucille Murphy and husband Shane Healy, Arthur De Rosa, Derrick and Colin Murphy, Kody, Rhonda, Thomas Richardsen and Jessica Harmon and husband Jeffery. Adored great grandmother of Audrey, Gemma, Gavin, Ariana, Nico and Della. Dear sister of Harry Wurst and the late Eleanor Linnus. Caring aunt of Joanne Subervi. She is also survived by her dearest Mary Kate and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 201-797-3500. A Funeral Mass is planned for Thursday, October 24, 2019, 10:30 AM at Church of the Annunciation, 50 West Midland Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be made to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436. For additional information please visit

