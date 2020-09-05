Elizabeth Ann Mc Cormack
Ridgefield Park - Elizabeth Ann Mc Cormack (nee Blottman), longtime resident of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Retired elementary school teacher from Church of the Epiphany School, Cliffside Park, and Our Lady Queen of Peace School, Maywood. Parishioner, lector, food pantry volunteer and CCD teacher for St. Francis R.C. Church, Ridgefield Park. Past president of the Woman's Club for many years. Girl Scout leader. ESL teacher at the Ridgefield Park Public Library. Beloved daughter of Kathryn (nee Williams) and John Blottman. Devoted wife to the love of her life, the late Charles Mc Cormack, who passed away in 2014. Loving mother of Charles Mc Cormack Jr. and his wife Sally, Christine Cimmino and her husband Ronn, John Mc Cormack and his wife Barbara, Judith Vaughan and her husband Don, Jeani Seiler and her husband Jimmy, and Peter Mc Cormack and his wife Lenka. Cherished grandmother of Garrett, Rick, Simon, Mary, Nicholas, Kevin, Billy, Alec, and the late Joseph. Adoring great grandmother of Braley, Jax, Caleb, and Peyton. Dearest sister of Ruth Chippendale, Joan Kenton, Reverend William Blottman, and the late John Blottman and Sister Rosemary Blottman. Special thanks to the staff at Brandywine Assisted Living. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Wednesday, September 9th at 9AM. The Funeral Mass will be offered 9:30AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, Ridgefield Park. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park, New Jersey 07660. Vorheesingwersen.com