Elizabeth Anne Oliva
Ridgewood - Elizabeth Anne Oliva passed away on September 26, 2020 at the age of 26. Elizabeth was cherished by her parents, Lynne DeLisi and Vincent Oliva, and was the youngest daughter in her family of four children. She was tenacious yet humble, generous of spirit, wittingly smart, kind and her heart was full of compassion. Elizabeth was deeply loved by her siblings Victoria (Oliva) Parris & Joshua Parris, Christina Oliva, and Joe Oliva. She was delighted and enamored by her new nieces, Leila Madison Oliva and Jacquelyn Donna Parris. Elizabeth built a lifetime of memories with her many cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and devoted friends. Elizabeth made the most of her 26 years. Raised in Ridgewood, Elizabeth attended Somerville School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School and was a 2012 graduate of Ridgewood High School where she was a spirited member of New Players, Mock Trial, and the RHS Crew Team. Elizabeth moved onto the University of Michigan where she committed herself to making a difference in the world, most specifically with combatting injustice. Elizabeth proudly graduated, with honors, from the Ford School of Public Policy (Class of 2016) where she specialized in health policy. "Hail to the Victors." As an undergraduate, Elizabeth worked at the Primo Levi Center in Paris where, applying her fluency in French, she worked with refugees fleeing torture and political violence. She saw firsthand the plight of women refugees and took to heart their cause. Through a fellowship with the United States-Indonesia Partnership Program, Elizabeth spent time in Indonesia where she explored democracy and religious pluralism in Indonesia. She was fluent in Bahasa, Indonesia. Elizabeth also was honored as a James B Angell Scholar and received the achievement award in Asian studies. She joined the University's Global Brigades and traveled to Honduras to help build health care centers and schools. Elizabeth was also a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. After graduation, Elizabeth worked at Deloitte Consulting in Manhattan. She moved out west for a new opportunity in Arizona where she became the Business Development and Marketing Manager of CXNS Health Solutions, a physician-founded entity focused on serving people in crisis. In March of this year, she became the Director of Business Development at St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center, a Steward Family hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, the largest, private physician-led health care network in the United States. Elizabeth's last Instagram post aptly ended with the word "ubuntu" which is defined by Oxford Languages as "a quality that includes the essential human virtues; compassion and humanity" which was the hallmark of her heart. Elizabeth will be remembered in countless ways by countless people. Some will remember her passion for her days at Michigan, her love of stand-up comedy, theatre, and dancing. Others will recall how she loved the beach and her days in Bay Head. Two things were constant: a highly refined sense of injustice, being an ally and a great sense of humor: She could carry the weight of the world, but always find a way to laugh. C.S. Lewis said that "joy is the serious business of heaven." Heaven's business is in good hands with Elizabeth. Wherever you go, Go Blue. If you are wondering how to help, please share some memories on Elizabeth's page at GatheringUs.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity that makes you think of her and share your choice on the GatheringUs page. Our shared memories are the best tribute to Elizabeth's beautiful life and her pursuit of the serious business of joy.