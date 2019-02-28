|
Elizabeth Anne Wallis
Pompton Plains - Elizabeth Anne Wallis, 81, of Pompton Plains, passed away on February 26, 2019.
Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Hugh and Mary McLaughlin. Proud of her Irish heritage, Elizabeth was a member of Woman of Irish Heritage and loved celebrating St. Patrick's Day. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf and cheering on the Giants and Mets. Elizabeth was the happiest when surrounded by family, especially her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During the summer months, the Wallis family took many trips to their lakehouse where many lasting memories were created with their "Connecticut family".
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edward; her daughters, Kellie Ann Eveland and Shannon Fahey; her brother, John McLaughlin; her grandchildren, Bobby, Brianne, John, Michael, and Colleen; her great-grandchildren, Connor and Emmie. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, John Fahey and her nephew, John P. McLaughlin Jr.
Visiting hours are from 4-8 pm on Friday, March 1 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 am on Saturday at Holy Spirit RC Church, Pequannock. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Foundation would be greatly appreciated by her family.