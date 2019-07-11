|
Elizabeth Betty Dudas Leo
Youngstown, OH - Elizabeth Betty Dudas Leo passed away on July 8th in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born in Cliffside on August 14th of 1918, grew up in Edgewater, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Dudas. She married Anthony Leo in 1961, and moved to Ridgefield where she lived until 2017. She began working for the Edgewater Public Library when she was 16, and later became the Children's Librarian. She planned many enjoyable programs to encourage children to read. She retired at the age of 84 after 68 enjoyable years working with the public in Edgewater.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, her husband Tony in 1986, her sister Yolanda Marton, brothers Frank, Steve and John, 2 nephews, 1 neice, and 1 grandniece. She is survived by her sister-in-law Elly Dudas Beck, 6 nephew/nieces, 18 grand nephews/nieces, and 33 great grand nephews/nieces.
Betty Leo was a faithful member of the Trinity Reformed Church in West New York since 1944. She was a larger than life personality, who loved to laugh! Her loss was summed up best by her grand niece, We lost a little spice of life in the world today, but she is now with some very good company.
Services will be at the Vainieri Funeral Home on Kennedy Blvd. at 8pm on Friday July 12th. Family and friend visitation will occur just prior to funeral from 7-8pm. In Lieu of flowers, donation in her memory can be made to or to Trinity Reformed Church, 401 60th Street, West New York, NJ 07093.