Elizabeth Brancato
Garfield - BRANCATO, Elizabeth (nee Mazzo), age 97, of Garfield, died on November 8, 2020. Born and raised in Passaic for 40 years, she settled in Garfield 57 years ago. Elizabeth was a homemaker. She is predeceased by her siblings, Carmine "Ben", Frank, and Constantine Mazzo, Caroline Salek, and Bridget Tomesco. Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Philip, two devoted children, Joseph and wife Kathleen and Annette Bishow and husband Ronald, four cherished grandchildren, Ronald Bishow (Robyn), Rae Anne Barry (Ryan), Andrew Bishow and Kara Cirilli (Dom), and five adored great-grandchildren, Julian, Brandon, Justin, Tyler, and Aiden. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting will be 4 to 7 Wednesday, November 11, at the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Those attending the funeral will meet at at 11:30am Thursday, November 12, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481, where her funeral mass will be held. Her burial will be private. Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com