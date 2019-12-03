|
Elizabeth Callcote Johnson Mathers
Elizabeth Callcote Johnson Mathers, died November 29, 2019.
Born in Isle of Wight County, Virginia on July 28,1914, she was the only child of the Honorable Albert Sidney Johnson, Esq. and Elizabeth Littleton Batten Johnson. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Alexander Lamond Mathers, M.D.
A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 2 PM at St. Luke's Cemetery, 14477 Benns Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA 23430. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com