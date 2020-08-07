Elizabeth Campbell Pugh
Guilford, CT - Elizabeth Mary Pugh (NEE Campbell), 91, passed away August 1, in her home in Guilford, CT. Elizabeth is predeceased by her parents, John Law Campbell and Elizabeth Burgess Campbell, her sister Rebecca Louise Montan, her brother, John Law Campbell, Jr., her daughter, Jennifer Pugh of New Haven CT.Elizabeth, born October 10,1928 grew up in Montclair, NJ. She graduated from Smith College with a major in Political Science in 1950. That was also the year she married Thomas Paine Pugh. While living in Montclair, Elizabeth worked as an Aide at Brookside Elementary School. After taking night classes at Montclair State College, she received a certificate in Elementary Education, she was a founding teacher for the Union Congregational Nursery School. She was active in the PTA, the League of Woman Voters, Smith Club, Union Congregational Church, and Girl Scouts. Thomas and Elizabeth moved to Guilford, CT in 1980 where she worked as a Welcome Wagon Lady and volunteered at the Guilford Free Library. She worked at the Polls on election days and was an active member of First Congregational Church. She and Thomas enjoyed gardening, hiking, canoeing, swimming and taking Elderhostel Trips, and spending time at their family beach house in Branford, CT. Along with her husband, Elizabeth leaves behind two daughters, Elizabeth Pugh of Bloomfield NJ; Kerry Campbell Pugh and husband Glenn Alexander of Harvard, MA; his daughters, Ruth Turner and Jane Alexander and two great granddaughters; a cousin, Charles E. Burgess III, a brother-in-law, Jon Russell Montan, a sister-in-law, Judith Anderson Campbell, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
There will be a family committal service on August 14 at 10:00 AM in the Memorial Garden at First Congregational Church of Guilford, CT. A Zoom option will be available to those unable to attend. Contact Kerry or Beth for the link.
A memorial gift may be made in Elizabeth's name to: Friends of the Guilford Free Library 67 Park Street, Guilford, CT 06437; Smith College online www.smith.edu/giving
or mailed to Smith College - Gift Accounting, 33 Elm Street, Northampton, MA 01063; Union Congregational Weekday Nursery School, 176 Cooper Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043.