1/1
Elizabeth Campbell Pugh
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Campbell Pugh

Guilford, CT - Elizabeth Mary Pugh (NEE Campbell), 91, passed away August 1, in her home in Guilford, CT. Elizabeth is predeceased by her parents, John Law Campbell and Elizabeth Burgess Campbell, her sister Rebecca Louise Montan, her brother, John Law Campbell, Jr., her daughter, Jennifer Pugh of New Haven CT.Elizabeth, born October 10,1928 grew up in Montclair, NJ. She graduated from Smith College with a major in Political Science in 1950. That was also the year she married Thomas Paine Pugh. While living in Montclair, Elizabeth worked as an Aide at Brookside Elementary School. After taking night classes at Montclair State College, she received a certificate in Elementary Education, she was a founding teacher for the Union Congregational Nursery School. She was active in the PTA, the League of Woman Voters, Smith Club, Union Congregational Church, and Girl Scouts. Thomas and Elizabeth moved to Guilford, CT in 1980 where she worked as a Welcome Wagon Lady and volunteered at the Guilford Free Library. She worked at the Polls on election days and was an active member of First Congregational Church. She and Thomas enjoyed gardening, hiking, canoeing, swimming and taking Elderhostel Trips, and spending time at their family beach house in Branford, CT. Along with her husband, Elizabeth leaves behind two daughters, Elizabeth Pugh of Bloomfield NJ; Kerry Campbell Pugh and husband Glenn Alexander of Harvard, MA; his daughters, Ruth Turner and Jane Alexander and two great granddaughters; a cousin, Charles E. Burgess III, a brother-in-law, Jon Russell Montan, a sister-in-law, Judith Anderson Campbell, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

There will be a family committal service on August 14 at 10:00 AM in the Memorial Garden at First Congregational Church of Guilford, CT. A Zoom option will be available to those unable to attend. Contact Kerry or Beth for the link.

A memorial gift may be made in Elizabeth's name to: Friends of the Guilford Free Library 67 Park Street, Guilford, CT 06437; Smith College online www.smith.edu/giving or mailed to Smith College - Gift Accounting, 33 Elm Street, Northampton, MA 01063; Union Congregational Weekday Nursery School, 176 Cooper Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montclair Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Committal
10:00 AM
Memorial Garden at First Congregational Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hawley Lincoln Memorial
1315 Boston Post Rd
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-5790
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hawley Lincoln Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved