Elizabeth Carroll
Granville - On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Elizabeth Carroll, loving wife, mother, sister, Aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 62.
Elizabeth was born on February 2, 1958 in Haskell, NJ. She graduated from Lakeland High School and worked at State Farm Insurance where she met her beloved husband, Don. They married on February 14th, 1981 and lived in Pompton Plains, NJ and later moved to Saratoga Springs, NY. Together they raised 2 children, Jaret & Nicholas.
Elizabeth was better known as Betty or Boop and will be remembered as a kind-hearted and fun-loving person. Her best times were spent with family and friends at the Jersey Shore where she enjoyed days at the beach followed by pizza and live music on the boardwalk. She was an avid music lover and a great dancer. In recent years she was happiest making memories with her granddaughter, Skylar Maine, always making each other laugh. Elizabeth had a special place in her heart for animals, especially dogs. She was a wonderful spirit and will be deeply missed.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, John & Evelyn, her sister, Grace, her husband, Don and her son, Nick. She is survived by her Daughter, Jaret (Kyle), two grandchildren, her brother Jack, her sister, Patricia and several nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life service will be held Saturday October 3rd, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing& Cunniff, Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
