Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc.
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Elizabeth Chirdo Obituary
Elizabeth Chirdo

Elmwood Park - Elizabeth Chirdo (nee Murano) 97.5 years old of Elmwood Park, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born in Manhattan, she lived in the Bronx before settling in Elmwood Park over 40 years ago.

Beloved wife of the late Leonard, loving mother of Leonard, his wife Beatrice and the late Richard, his wife Diane, proud grandmother of Elizabeth (Daniel), Anthony (Christine), Marianne (Ryan), Richard (Valerie) and Christopher. Adoring great grandmother of Mackenzie, Daniel, Declan, Adeline, Richard, Vincent and Colette.

Mom was a great Italian cook and the glue that kept our family together. She will be dearly missed by all of her family.

Due to current circumstances all services were private.

Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park, N.J. 07407.

patrickjconte.com
