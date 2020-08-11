1/
Elizabeth D'Occhio
Elizabeth D'Occhio

New Milford - Elizabeth D'Occhio (née Vosefski), 85, of New Milford, NJ (formerly of Leonia and West New York, NJ), died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 66 years to Anthony D'Occhio. Devoted mother of Karen (Joseph) Pietropaolo, Joseph (Ana) D'Occhio, Mary (William) Lippe, Julie (George) Monsen. Cherished grandmother of Diana (Kenneth) Van Valen, Gina (Denny) Sidirokastritis, Nicole, Amanda, Michael, Brendan, Kevin, Brian, George, Elizabeth and Joseph.

Elizabeth was born in 1934 in Archbald, PA to Jennie and Bruno Vosefski, and was a secretary for many years with the Meuller Insurance Agency, Hoboken.

Funeral Mass Friday, 10 AM, St. Joseph R.C. Church, Oradell. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township. Visiting Wednesday, August 12th, 7-9 PM and Thursday, August 13th, 4-9 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
