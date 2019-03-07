|
Elizabeth D., Lawson
Washington - Elizabeth D., 92, of Township Of Washington, NJ, passed away Tuesday, March 5th, 2019. Elizabeth is survived by her dear daughter Susan Bigley and her husband Tim as well as her grandsons Robert and Michael. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Robert J and her siblings Violet M. Dugan and William E. Johnson. Elizabeth was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. In her early career she worked for Sinclair Oil Company in NYC for many years and later served as an executive secretary in the HR Department for Lehn & Fink Products in Montvale, NJ for 17 years; retiring in 1990. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ, on Friday, March 8th from 2-4 & 7-9PM. A Mass celebrating Elizabeth's life and faith will be held at St. Gabriel The Archangel R.C. Church in Saddle River, NJ on Saturday, March 9th at 10AM with interment at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Elizabeth's name to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to Villa Marie Claire, 12 W. Saddle River Rd., Saddle River, NJ 07458. Becker-Funeralhome.com