Elizabeth Dalessio
South Hackensack - DALESSIO, ELIZABETH "BETTY" (nee Peccoralo) of South Hackensack, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 98 years. She was a member of the South Hackensack Senior Citizens and Past President of the South Hackensack Memorial School P.T.A. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late John Dalessio (2014). Loving mother of Diane Marko of South Hackensack. Cherished grandmother of Bonnie, Jacqueline and her husband Omar. Dearest sister of the late Faye DiMartino, Rose Falato, Nancy Terranova, Joseph Peccoralo, Tony Peccoralo and Benjamin Peccoralo. Betty is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The Funeral will begin on Thursday April 11, 2019, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM for visitation. In lieu of Flowers please make a donation in Elizabeth's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com