Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth DeLong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth DeLong


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth DeLong Obituary
Elizabeth DeLong

Paterson - Elizabeth DeLong (nee McCoy) 96 of Paterson, NJ passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born in Paterson, NJ and had lived there most of her life and also lived in Haledon, NJ and Sparta, NJ. She was a packer for Celebrity, Inc. in Haledon for 13 years and retired in 1985. Beloved wife of the late Harry P. Cooper (1951) and the late Kenneth F. DeLong (2001). Devoted mother of George Cooper of Hialeah,FL , Harry R. Cooper and his wife Alice of Vernon, NJ, Betty Schuler and her companion John Rotella of Haledon, Patty Calderone and her husband Jerry of Sparta, NJ, Sandy Sawey and her husband Larry of Butler, NJ and the late Janice P. Cooper. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Friday at 10 AM. Interment, Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Thursday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rutgers Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Center in memory of Elizabeth DeLong. www.delozito.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now