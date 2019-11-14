Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:30 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Hasbrouck Heights - Elizabeth DeMaria (nee Avery) 82, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Born in Passaic to the late Frank and Margarethe Avery. Elizabeth was a 1954 graduate of Lodi High School. She worked at the Hasbrouck Heights Library. Beloved wife of Peter DeMaria. Devoted mother of Joseph DeMaria and his wife Eileen and Christopher DeMaria. Dear sister of the late Alfred and Frank Avery. Loving grandmother of Margaret Ratliff and her husband Kristopher, Katherine, Jane, Michelle and Juliette. Visitation at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, November 16th from 2-5 PM with a Service at 4:30 PM. Private cremation will follow. CostaMemorialHome.com
