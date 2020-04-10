|
|
Elizabeth Duffy (née O'Shea)
Dumont - Elizabeth Duffy (née O'Shea), 84, died peacefully on April 4, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas Duffy (1984). Loving mother of Thomas Duffy and his partner, Juliana, Anne Marie Bishopp and her husband James, and Eileen Duffy. Cherished grandmother of Kristen Hartig and her husband Keith, Lauren Corazon and her husband Alexander, Jaclyn Bishopp and Gloria Duffy. Devoted twin sister of Kathleen Whalen. Predeceased by her dear brothers, James and John O'Shea.
Elizabeth was born in the Bronx, NY to James O'Shea and Elizabeth (née Flannery). She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be sadly missed.
Services are private. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont, at a later date. For those wishing to express their sympathy, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the St. Mary R.C. Church, Elevator Fund, 280 Washington Ave., Dumont. Arrangements: Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, Dumont.