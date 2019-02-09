Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Ridgewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Flynn


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Flynn Obituary
Elizabeth Flynn

Ridgewood - Elizabeth Flynn (nee:McGoey), 86, of Palisades Park passed away on February 7, 2019. Elizabeth is predeceased by her dear husband Thomas W. Flynn. Left to mourn her passing is her adoring son Thomas and his wife Tricia. Elizabeth delighted in being a grandmother to Suzanne, Thomas, and John Connor. She was also the beloved aunt to Frank, Maureen, Christina, and their families. ELizabeth was born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens. She was a faithful parishoner of St. John's in Leonia. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 -

7 pm at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood. Funeral mass will be held on Monday at 9:30am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Ridgewood. Interment following at Madonna Cemetery. FeeneyFuneralHome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.