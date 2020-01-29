|
Elizabeth (Betty) Fulkrod
Ramsey - Elizabeth (Betty) Fulkrod, 81, on January 26, 2020 of Ramsey, NJ. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Kathleen List and husband John and Amy Hanke and husband Nicholas. Cherished grandmother of Ali and Matthew Hanke. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Betty to the Ramsey Ambulance Corps, 41 South Island Ave, Ramsey, NJ 07446 or the Allendale Ambulance Corps, 26 Arcadia Road, Allendale, NJ 07401. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.