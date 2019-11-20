|
Elizabeth Funtsch
Hillside - Elizabeth Funtsch, age 87, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Joseph of 64 years and her daughter Rosemarie Jachens. Elizabeth is survived by her beloved son Michael and his wife Gail; son-in-law Glenn Jachens, grandchildren Christopher Jachens and wife Ann Marie, Matthew Jachens, Lindsey Walsh and husband Matthew Walsh, Michael Funtsch and wife Kaitlyn, Julianne Funtsch and Allie Funtsch as well as great-grandchildren Lillianna, Charlotte and Robert.
Elizabeth was very active with school activities as her children were growing up. She volunteered countless hours to St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Hillsdale, NJ and coaching track, (even after her children were no longer on the team). She also had a passion for bowling at Montvale Lanes and baking anything in sight. Some would consider her the best baker! But most of all she loved her family and worshipped her grandchildren.
Family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Friday, November 22nd from 4-8 PM. A Celebration of Elizabeth's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 23rd at 10 AM with interment at Westwood Cemetery in Westwood, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Elizabeth's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Alzfdn.org