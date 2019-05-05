|
Elizabeth Gelewski
Brick, NJ - Heaven gained a beautiful angel. It is with a heavy heart that we would like to share the passing of our beautiful mother Elizabeth A Gelewski (Liz) passed away on April 20, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born and raised in Hackensack,NJ. The daughter of Joseph and Louise Bowers. She was the loving wife of George W Gelewski. (deceased) Liz was the oldest of 4 children James,Wayne (deceased) and Robert. Liz is survived by her 3 loving daughters Gerrie Wisse Schmelzer, Pam Wisse Daniels and Carolynn Wisse Seymour who she raised in Oakland, NJ and her 4 step children Diane Majors, George Gelewski Jr, Mary Ray and Laura Gelewski. She was a proud Grandmother to 7 Grandchildren: Keith, LeeAnn, Stefani, James, Elizabeth, Kyle and Carly. Liz was also a Great Grandmother to Alena, Isabelle, Abigail and Jackson. Liz was a loyal employee and retired from Russ Berrie and Co. She loved all animals and was a mounted Sheriff in Bergen County for many years. Liz loved to dance and sing in the chorus where she resided in Brick NJ. She will be fondly remembered for her fight for life, her sense of humor and a special wit.Please join us to celebrate Liz's life on Saturday May 11th 2019 visitation will be at Oakland Memorial Home 330 Ramapo Valley Road Oakland NJ 07436 Visitation will be from 2:00pm - 4:00pm. In Lieu of flowers her family is requesting that donations be made in Liz's memory to Bergen County Horse Rescue 350 Ramapo Valley Road Mahwah, NJ 07430