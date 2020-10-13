1/1
Elizabeth "Beth" Gibb
Orlando, FL - Elizabeth Carol Gibb, "Beth" beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on September 10, 2020 at the age of 57 after a short battle with colon cancer.

Beth was born on August 2, 1963 in Ridgewood, NJ to Allan and Joan Thurston. She lived in Ridgewood until moving with her family to the Adirondacks. She was a 1981 graduate of North Warren High School where she met her husband, Bill. They were married in August of 1982. After many moves during Bill's Air Force career, they settled in Florida where they raised their three children, Brian, Keith and Emily. Beth worked for many years with KB Home before joining PNC Bank where she was a regional coordinator at the time of her death.

Beth was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved the time spent with her children around the pool and couldn't wait for the visits with her grandchildren, Lily and Tyler. She looked forward to her summer stays in the Adirondacks where she would photograph the beautiful sunrises and sunsets on Brant Lake and reconnect with her high school friends. She was an ardent supporter of The Cannonball Kids' cancer Foundation and other charitable causes. She loved her family and friends, fit in with any group, always looked at the positive, loved to live life in the moment and was just fun to be around.

Beth was preceded in death by her father, Allan Thurston. She is survived by her mother, Joan Thurston, husband, Bill, her children Brian, Keith and Emily (Colin Burke) and her grandchildren, Lily and Tyler. She is also survived by her brothers Tom (Sally) and Bruce (Jennell) as well as her aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be private. Contributions can be made to Cannonball Kids' cancer in Beth's name.

Cannonball Kids' cancer Foundation, Post Office Box 547797, Orlando, FL 32854

cannonballkidscancer.org




Published in The Ridgewood News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
