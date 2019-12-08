|
Elizabeth " Betty" Guido
Wash Twp. - Betty Guido, nee Mastromonaco (Masters) 90, of Wash Twp, NJ, previously of Alpine, NJ went home to the Lord on Dec 7, 2019. Beloved Mother of Anne Zaikowski (Richard), Lenore Guido, Elizabeth Wise (Raymond), Mary McGettigan (Michael) and Laura Arnold (Edward). Loving Grandmother of Daniel (Teresa) and Brian Zaikowski, Edward, Brittany (JP) and Michael (Eva) Arnold, Matthew (Casey) and Rebecca (Jeff) Hess. Great-grandmother to Gianna Arnold. Former spouse of Matthew Guido. Born in Hoboken, predeceased by her parents and 9 siblings. Also predeceased by her Granddaughter Sarah Hess. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Betty was an active parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Demarest for 50 years.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019, 3-5PM and 7-9PM at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ. Funeral Mass celebrating Betty's life will be held on Thursday, Dec 12 at 10AM at St. Joseph's in Demarest, NJ. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Name Hospice or .