Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Elizabeth J. Scanlon Obituary
Elizabeth J. Scanlon

Fair Lawn - Elizabeth J. Scanlon, age 80, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ, she was a resident of Fair Lawn since 1960. Elizabeth was a parishioner of St. Anne Church and the Cosmos Club of Fair Lawn. Elizabeth enjoyed traveling.

Prior to retiring in 2014, she was a medical receptionist with the Neurology Group of Bergen County in Ridgewood for 20 years.

Loving and devoted mother of Robert Scanlon and wife Jami, Laurieann Acocella and the late Maureen Louise Feinroth and surviving husband Steven S. Cherished grandmother of Jake and Justin Scanlon, Joseph Acocella, Robert Feinroth and the late Steven S. Feinroth. Adored great-grandmother of Logan Feinroth. Dear sister of Leo D'Acierno and the late Ray DelGrosso and Marie DiMauro.

The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, December 22, 2019, 2-6 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A funeral service is planned for Monday, December 23, 2019, 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022, www.alsa.org would be appreciated.
