|
|
Elizabeth Jane Chester
New Milford - Elizabeth Jane Chester, longtime resident of New Milford, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 at the age of 90.
Elizabeth was greeted in heaven by her beloved husband Robert and her son Richard Nelson. She is survived by her devoted children Peggy Tozzi (Paul), Paul Nelson (Pam), Kenneth Nelson (Jamie), and Gary Nelson (Debbie). Cherished grandmother to Paul Jr. (Kim), Adam (Maricris), Jared, Suzanne (Bryan), Darryl (Amanda), and Kristen (Dan). Great-grandmother to Teagen, Pia, Gavin, Makayla, Kannika, Rebekah, Kennedy, Irie, Eli, and Deklin.
The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, March 27th from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell. Funeral Service will be on Thursday, March 28th at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.