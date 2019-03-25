Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Interment
Following Services
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Chester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Jane Chester

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Jane Chester Obituary
Elizabeth Jane Chester

New Milford - Elizabeth Jane Chester, longtime resident of New Milford, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 at the age of 90.

Elizabeth was greeted in heaven by her beloved husband Robert and her son Richard Nelson. She is survived by her devoted children Peggy Tozzi (Paul), Paul Nelson (Pam), Kenneth Nelson (Jamie), and Gary Nelson (Debbie). Cherished grandmother to Paul Jr. (Kim), Adam (Maricris), Jared, Suzanne (Bryan), Darryl (Amanda), and Kristen (Dan). Great-grandmother to Teagen, Pia, Gavin, Makayla, Kannika, Rebekah, Kennedy, Irie, Eli, and Deklin.

The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, March 27th from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell. Funeral Service will be on Thursday, March 28th at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now